Multnomah County, OR

COVID-19 vaccine incentives at Sunrise Center

By Angel Rosas
Portland Tribune
 9 days ago

Health fair hosted by East County Community Health provides COVID-19 vaccines to Rockwood community

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 18, East County Community Health are giving out gift-card incentives for those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Sunrise Center on 18901 E. Burnside St.

Those who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive $100, $50 for their second dose and $150 for their first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Free backpacks will also be given out to Rockwood children ages eight to 18-years-old while supplies last. Families must show proof of residency in the Rockwood neighborhood to receive a backpack.

The event will also have free food and drinks, music, face painting, balloon animals and pet live animals like horses and goats.

The event is sponsored by Multnomah County, Oregon Health Care and Care Oregon. Providence Health Services, Trillium Community Health, Health Share, Medical Teams International and the Rockwood Food System Collaborative all partnered with East County Community Health to put on the event.

