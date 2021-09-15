Shorthanded Sikeston volleyball drops match to Ellington

SIKESTON — The shorthanded Sikeston volleyball team found it tough to get in a groove early against visiting Ellington Tuesday night, falling to the Whippets in four sets 25-10, 25-10, 22-25, 25-16. “We were missing 5 varsity girls last night due to illness and injury,” said Sikeston coach Chelsie Holifield. “I was pleased with how our team played in the 3rd and 4th match. In the beginning, I felt we were too caught up in who wasn’t there to play with us instead of embracing the team that was right in front of us.”