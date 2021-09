Dr. Gary Bates, Director and Professor, UT Beef & Forage Center. I have received several phone call and emails over the last month that have all had a similar question. They had been forced to delay hay cutting for some reason and were wondering if it was too late to cut the hay. They wanted to know if the hay was worth cutting, or should they just mow it down and let the plants regrow. In each case they had tall fescue that was 6-8 weeks past normal hay cutting stage.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO