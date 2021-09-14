Bedside Reading Continues
Bedside Reading continues with an extra weekend of summer reads for the weekend of September 17. The hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by bedsides in the Hamptons and in luxury hotels and boutique properties throughout the United States provides all sorts of fiction and nonfiction books including women’s, historic, memoirs, business and self-help from the program’s participating authors. And via a QR code found in a gift card in each bag, visitors can download additional books.www.27east.com
