FC Cincinnati have waived goalkeeper Cody Cropper, the club announced today. The Orange and Blue acquired Cropper in ahead of the 2021 season after Cropper had spent the previous three seasons with the New England Revolution. The 28-year-old made one start for FCC in 2021, on the road against New York City FC back in April. He is currently on loan at Memphis 901 FC in the USL Championship.

MLS ・ 4 DAYS AGO