Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Bounce After Confirming Battlefield 2042 Will Be Delayed, But Still Launch in 2021

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) closed down 5.7% Wednesday on rumors Battlefield 2042 will be delayed. However, shares are trading around 2.7% higher after-hours after confirming the news but still keeping the launch this year. The company is also reiterating its net bookings guidance despite the delay.

www.streetinsider.com

