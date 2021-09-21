Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Bounce After Confirming Battlefield 2042 Will Be Delayed, But Still Launch in 2021

While Call of Duty: Vanguard is potentially representing something of a curious distraction for me, I have to admit that I have very high hopes that the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042 will see the franchise get back onto a more solid footing, reminiscent of the earlier titles in the franchise. With it originally scheduled to be released on October 22nd, however, following an official announcement from EA, they have confirmed that this has now been pushed back until November 19th.

