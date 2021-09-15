Marine Jack Langan coming home

Burial ceremony in Platte Center scheduled for Sept. 29. PFC John Paul “Jack” Langan, born in Platte Center, will be laid to rest during a ceremony at noon Wednesday, Sept. 29, at St. Joseph-St. Patrick Cemetery next to his parents and siblings. Everyone who wants to come and pay their...
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Hours ahead of the scheduled landing, people lined the streets of Omaha and Millard to pay respects to Omaha's fallen marine Cpl. Daegan Page Friday. Watch the procession live here:. A little after 1 p.m. hundreds of motorcyclists lined the Eppley Airfield parking lot...
LAWRENCE — In Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario’s picture, Betsy Rodriguez saw herself. At 18, Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, joined the U.S. Army and had a military career that spanned 30 years. The sergeant major now lives in Florida but has been vacationing in Gloucester. When she learned Rosario, 25, was killed, Rodriguez wanted to be there for her when she finally came home.
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The body of a U.S. Marine from Logansport who was killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan will be returned to Indiana this week. Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
A Nebraska hero, an American hero from the country's longest war, is back home. The remains of 23-year-old Marine Cpl. Daegan Page arrived in Omaha today, where crowds lined the streets to honor his memory. [See our full video report above]
LAWRENCE — The body of slain Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, will be returned to the city early Saturday afternoon. Rosario, a Marine for the past eight years, was killed by suicide bombers in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26. She will be escorted back into the city around 12:30 p.m....
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – We are live in Omaha following the escort of Corporal Daegan Page’s remains being transported from Eppley Airfield to Braman Mortuary. The Marine was killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. His funeral is Friday, Sept. 17th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -” These men were lined up right next to each other and it was a pretty big deal,” said Jordan Windish. Glenn White was one of many world war two marines that died in action in the Gilbert Islands in 1943. His remains were never found, until...
CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life.
More than $770,000 has been raised for a Wyoming Marine from the Jackson area who was among the last to die during America's involvement in Afghanistan. Two GoFundMe pages created in honor of Rylee McCollum, who graduated from Summit Innovations in Jackson, have raised a total of $772,626 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weeks after the Morning Insiders reported on Lisle man’s effort to get a Wisconsin military academy to refund a donation made by his elderly father with dementia, St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy has agreed to return all of the money.
Last month, George Hillier told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas his dad had donated thousands to St. John’s, where he used to work.
At the time, George said he suspected his father’s health was slipping but he didn’t know he had dementia.
“He said, ‘Well son,’ and there was a pause,” Hillier said. “He said, ‘Son, that’s easy to do when...
RAWLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The U.S. military made history Thursday when a C-130 aircraft landed on Highway 287 in Wyoming. The landing north of Rawlins, west of Laramie, was part of a joint training exercise.
(credit: U.S. Air Force)
With a wingspan of more than 132 feet, the four-engine C-130 is more than 97 feet long and has a 42,000-pound payload. It’s manned by a five-person crew including two pilots, a navigator, flight engineer and loadmaster.
(credit: U.S. Air Force)
The U.S. military has used the C-130 since 1956 as a troop, medevac and cargo transport aircraft. It is designed for landings and takeoffs on short, unprepared airstrips in combat zones.
(credit: U.S. Air Force)
The C-130 landed on the highway about 230 miles north of Denver.
The Air Force said it is flying two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the continental United States to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s “untapped potential in a maritime environment ” and to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii—which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
The family of a Purple Heart recipient recently received the keys to a new mortgage-free home in the Nichols Vale subdivision of Mt. Juliet, gifted to them as a salute of thanks. U.S. Army Sgt. Ethan LaBerge, his wife Arin (also an Army veteran), and their two children Lilly, 5,...
OMAHA, Neb. — Justin Herring pointed to the cross-section of Abbott Drive and Locust Street. Thankful neighbors and citizens will soon line the sidewalks there, less than a mile away from Eppley Airfield. Herring, and the volunteers who've helped with a community-wide tribute, said they've envisioned the thousands who will...
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Veterans and community members gathered in Gallipolis City Park to observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Friday. The day is recognized each year on the third Friday of September to remember and honor those prisoners of war (POW) or those missing in action (MIA). Jim Cozza opened...
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of people gathered Tuesday for a memorial service in honor of Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in Afghanistan last month. Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 United States service members killed by a suicide bomber during evacuations at an airport...
The US Southern Command congratulated the US Air Force (USAF) on Saturday on the occasion of its 74th. anniversary, but in the image that illustrates his message, which he posted on his Twitter account, the silhouette of three Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighters appears. Happy Birthday U.S. Air Force!#AirForceBirthday#USAFpic.twitter.com/Y0LwK24DgH. — U.S....
The body of a fallen Marine is being brought home today. Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz of Wentzville, Mo., was one of 13 Marines killed in Kabul after an airport suicide bombing Aug. 26. His body will be flown into St. Louis Lambert International Airport and transferred to Baue Funeral Home in St. Charles.
