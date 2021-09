RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Russell are mourning the unexpected death of one of their members Monday night. According to a GoFundMe page created by loved ones, David Walczak passed away on September 11, 2021. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. Walczak is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his niece.

RUSSELL, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO