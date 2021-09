For decades, the Murdaugh family operated in that rarefied world of wealth and privilege that few of us will ever experience. So on Thursday, when Alex Murdaugh, shackled and wearing a jail jumpsuit, came before a Hampton County judge charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and falsifying a police report, observers couldn’t help but comment on his downfall, his fall from grace or whatever other cliche seemed to fit the moment.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO