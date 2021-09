Nestlé has again offered to sponsor the entire fireworks display during Waverly Oktoberfest. The $5,000 fireworks show launched over the Cedar River from the Rail Trail bridge has become an integral part of Waverly’s Oktoberfest celebrations. Nestlé has covered the expenses of these shows at each of the last two festivals. This year’s display will be the third and is scheduled to take place Friday, October 1st at 8:00 PM. In the event of rain, fireworks may be pushed back to Saturday, October 2nd.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO