CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

A Hometown Hero

By Artist
wktn.com
 5 days ago

I’d like to share a story about a hometown hero. The day of Saturday, August 28th, 2021 was my wedding day. I woke up early that morning to finish the last minute decorations for our outside wedding ceremony. A little after 10:00am, I got a call from my fiancé telling me that the DJ that we had hired to provide music for our ceremony and reception had quit; just short five hours before our wedding was suppose to start. Therefore, we had no music for the ceremony or reception. I was devastated, since that meant our wedding was pretty much ruined.

wktn.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboysindians.com

Even Heroes Need Heroes

See how service dogs are helping veterans with PTSD in the moving new short film Even Heroes Need Heroes executive produced by Bobby Bones. TV and radio personality Bobby Bones doesn’t do anything halfway. Not his nationally syndicated eponymous radio show (“the best and brightest country music stars stop by to tell us what they’re up to”). Not his turn on Dancing With the Stars (which he won with partner Sharna Burgess). Not his recent wedding to Caitlin at their home in Nashville (complete with string quartet floating in the pool and Dan + Shay onstage). Not his strong opinions (pick your favorite controversy, like his recent claim that No. 1 country songs and major awards are manipulated).
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT

Sunflower fields in Albert Lea area dedicated to hometown heroes

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Bright, beautiful sunflowers offer a unique way to reflect and pay tribute to those who've had a challenging past year. While the sunflowers are pretty to look at, Fish Sunflower Fields is also designed to bring attention to different groups of people. Last year the field...
ALBERT LEA, MN
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Hospice of Lancaster’s Labor Day auction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Labor Day’s hometown heroes are raising money the old-fashioned way: in person. Hospice of Lancaster held its 37th annual Labor Day auction at the Solanco Fairground in Quarryville. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to our inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters...
LANCASTER, PA
WCJB

Hometown Hero: Pastor Kevin Thorpe adopts elementary schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- As the Senior Pastor of Faith Church for the last 23 years, Kevin Thorpe said he’s watched the Gainesville community grow and develop into what it is today. “I’ve also seen the absence of growth and development in other areas,” said Thorpe. In an effort to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
West Hawaii Today

Hometown Heroes: Teen receives scholarship for outstanding community service

Editor’s note: Each Wednesday, West Hawaii Today is publishing a story about individuals, groups or organizations that have helped make life better for others in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tayson Hirayama received a $2,000 scholarship at the Honoka’a Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Family Service in August. The scholarship was...
WAIMEA, HI
Daily Mail

Mother-of-four who proudly posted that she was 'unmasked, unmuzzled, and unvaccainated' dies of COVID-19 at age 40

A California mother-of-four who was outspoken against vaccines and masks has died of COVID-19. Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses. In screenshots taken from Facebook, family members say she lost her battle against...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

‘It’s Not An Easy Fight’, Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives An Update On Her Hospitalization

The new season of The Wendy Williams Show has been delayed after the host tested positive for COVID-19 before voluntarily admitting herself for a psychiatric evaluation. As many spectate on Wendy’s latest health concerns, her brother Tommy Williams recently gave her fans an update on his sister’s condition. Tommy took to his YouTube podcast to let Wendy supporters know she’s pushing through.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy