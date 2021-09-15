I’d like to share a story about a hometown hero. The day of Saturday, August 28th, 2021 was my wedding day. I woke up early that morning to finish the last minute decorations for our outside wedding ceremony. A little after 10:00am, I got a call from my fiancé telling me that the DJ that we had hired to provide music for our ceremony and reception had quit; just short five hours before our wedding was suppose to start. Therefore, we had no music for the ceremony or reception. I was devastated, since that meant our wedding was pretty much ruined.