Join the Current Young Professionals Ambassadors on Sept. 29, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. to meet young professionals, learn about CYP benefits/opportunities and how to maximize your membership experience. Free to CYP Members & GB Campus Faculty/Staff. Can’t make the event but still want to learn more or get involved? Email us at Currentambassador@gmail.com and we would be happy to meet with you individually.