'The View' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

"The View" is celebrating the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021 by honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans in history.

Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, and the daytime talk show recognizes groundbreaking athletes, politicians, activists and entertainers from the Hispanic or Latino communities who've made history in the U.S.

Juan Felipe Herrera

Ana Navarro shed light on Juan Felipe Herrera, who found his voice through the written word.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

To kick off the celebration, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin spoke about record-breaking Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who never forgot her Puerto-Rican roots while competing on the world stage.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , Spotify , Stitcher or the ABC News app .