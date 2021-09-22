CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

'The View' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By The View
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027fLp_0bx8nawL00

"The View" is celebrating the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021 by honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans in history.

MORE: Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a weeks-long party

Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, and the daytime talk show recognizes groundbreaking athletes, politicians, activists and entertainers from the Hispanic or Latino communities who've made history in the U.S.

MORE: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with taquitos de papa and creamy salsa verde

Juan Felipe Herrera

Ana Navarro shed light on Juan Felipe Herrera, who found his voice through the written word.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

To kick off the celebration, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin spoke about record-breaking Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who never forgot her Puerto-Rican roots while competing on the world stage.

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , TuneIn , Spotify , Stitcher or the ABC News app .

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

2 Hosts Of ‘The View’ Learn Of Positive COVID Tests During Live Show

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During a live taping of “The View,” two of the show’s hosts had to be removed after testing positive for COVID-19. The all-female hosted talk show tackles tough topics on a daily basis, but on Friday morning the show became the main headline when Joy Behar had to make the uncomfortable announcement. “There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 percent aware of,” Behar said. “Can someone please apprise me of the situation?” Co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin tested positive for the virus just moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to appear in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Prince Harry's briefcase seen with sweet detail: 'Archie’s Papa'

When Prince Harry attended meetings in New York City Thursday with his wife, Duchess Meghan, eagle-eyed observers noticed a very sweet detail on his briefcase. Harry, 37, carried a briefcase monogrammed with the words "Archie's Papa," a reference to the 2-year-old son, Archie, he shares with Meghan. The Sussexes are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Juan Felipe Herrera
9News

5 ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

DENVER — Hispanic Heritage Month is just days away, and so far it appears to be a month packed with spectacular events in the city. The monthlong celebration begins Sept. 15 and ends Oct.15. From art exhibits to speaker series and festivals, there is a lot to see, explore, eat,...
DENVER, CO
ouhsc.edu

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

First 50 people to attend. Event: Combating Mental Health in the Latinx Community Guest Speaker Patricia Alvarado. Place: https://oklahoma.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UWAMwITnT82QwUD_6lS9ww. Time: Noon -1 PM. Date: Wednesday, Sept. 22. Event: An Evening with Comic & Actor Gabriel Del Orbe. Place: Meachum Auditorium ( Norman Campus) Time: 7-8 PM. Date: Thursday, Sept. 23.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ABC News

ABC News

402K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy