Is Private Hotel Room Massage illegal?

By Asked in San Mateo, CA
 5 days ago

Situation: My friend saw a private room massage ad on adult search. The ad clearly state that it is for massage only. He responded to the ad and indicated I only want a regular massage. Result: He got arrested for solicitation when he arrived the hotel room. Can people arrested...

TravelDailyNews.com

Five signs of excellent hotel room hygiene

When you are staying at a hotel, the most important thing to note is hygiene. Falling ill on vacation or having a bad travel experience due to the unhygienic room can really ruin the vacation. However, do you know how to tell if the room is hygienic?. You can look...
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

What Is a Run of House Hotel Room Rate?

A reasonably comfortable bed, an area for storage, a climate control system of some sort, and a place to cleanse yourself and use a toilet are the basic necessities you expect when staying in a room at a hotel or resort property — and you expect to get a certain amount of value for the money which you spend on the room rate.
LIFESTYLE
wccbcharlotte.com

Dirty Little Secrets About Your Hotel Room

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– When you check into a hotel, you expect a comfortable bed and a clean room. One room cleaner says that’s not always what customers get. He says he’s seen some things that would turn your stomach. The employee says that he has seen other workers use the same...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tracey Folly

Hotels don't sanitize their rooms

There's a good chance your hotel room is dirtier than you think. Two women enjoy themselves in a fancy hotel room.Photo by The Creative Exchange on Unsplash. I was a hotel maid. It was the most humiliating job I’ve ever had. Some people might enjoy working in housekeeping, and that’s great. I’m just not one of those people. Wallowing in other people's filth is a nightmare.
Post-Bulletin

September starts with 360 more Med City hotel rooms

Despite the pandemic, the Med City hotel boom is firing back up, with 360 new rooms in three hotels opening on Second Street Southwest in one week. Three newly built Rochester hotels — the dual branded EVEN Hotels/Staybridge Suites combo and TownePlace Suites by Marriott — opened their doors and started checking in guests the first week of September.
ROCHESTER, MN
yourmileagemayvary.net

Dear W Hotels – Stop With The Impossible To Understand Room Categories

Trying to figure out what type of room you’re booking is difficult enough without hotels giving fancy names to the categories. No hotel is worse than W Hotels. I discovered these strangely named room categories when booking a stay at the W Hollywood. Remember, they’re the hotel that told us we needed to bring our party game with us.
LIFESTYLE
Laredo Morning Times

Welcome to the Azure, The Only California Hotel With In-Room Hot Springs Tubs

One of the best things a hotel can do is introduce guests to something they’ve never experienced before. On that front, Azure Palm Hot Springs’s in-room hot springs tubs are pretty astonishing. Plenty of Californians have taken a dip in a wild hot spring at some point — but even they’ve probably never encountered the luxe, completely private, custom-built tubs that Azure offers in their Spa Suites.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
hotelbusiness.com

IHG, Josh.ai create hotel room of the future

IHG Hotels & Resorts has designed the hotel room of the future, partnering with Josh.ai to create a voice-controlled smart room at the Kimpton Rowan hotel in Palm Springs, CA. IHG is the first global hotel company to deploy Josh.ai, which builds upon its presence in the world’s most advanced residential properties, and is the only AI on the market committed to privacy, data security and natural interactions with connected living spaces. A 2021 report from Euromonitor found that consumers are actively seeking digital services and experiences, like Josh.ai, which empower users through inclusivity, improve their quality of life and promote personalization and well-being.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
AZFamily

First look inside Ambiente, new hotel in Sedona with private rooftop decks

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel is an adult-only resort with 40 rooms opening in Sedona later this year. The property features 576-square-foot atriums with floor-to-ceiling, bronze-tinted glass, allowing guests an uninterrupted view of the red rocks. Each room will include a petite kitchen with refreshments and on-demand wine dispensers, where guests can self-serve from wines in the area.
SEDONA, AZ
Lodging

IHG Hotels & Resorts Creates Smart Hotel Room at the Kimpton Rowan

IHG Hotels & Resorts—known for brands like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, and Hotel Indigo—has partnered with Josh.ai to create a voice-controlled smart room at the Kimpton Rowan hotel in Palm Springs, California. IHG is the first global hotel company to deploy Josh.ai and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Tyla

You Can Now Stay In A Chocolate Orange-Themed Hotel Room

Chocolate orange has been the flavour of the minute for a while now, with even places like Starbucks, Costa, Pret, and many more introducing chocolate orange themed desserts and drinks to their Autumn menus. Starting with Terry's Chocolate Orange, many of us cannot deny we are obsessed with the delicious...
LIFESTYLE
KOAT 7

Hotels experiencing room cancellations during Balloon Fiesta week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Balloon Fiesta is weeks away and, usually, hotels would be booked. But the delta variant is suspected of causing hotel room bookings to dip. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is an event that will blow you away. Fiesta generated $187 million in revenue for New Mexico in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
hotelbusiness.com

Omni opens 1K-room Boston hotel; more debuts

Omni Hotels & Resorts and citizenM have opened hotels in Boston and Los Angeles, respectively, while AC Hotels’ latest offering will make its debut in South Florida. The Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, with 1,054 rooms and suites, has opened as the largest hotel project to debut in the city in decades. It is owned by a joint venture between Omni Hotels & Resorts; New Boston Hospitality; a group of Boston-based real estate firms and investors, including The Davis Companies; Washington Capital Management, on behalf of one or more of its investment clients; Spot On Ventures; The Taylor Smith Group; Boston Urban Development and 39 local minority investors.
LIFESTYLE
vegas24seven.com

Caesars Hotels Semi-Annual Sale ~ Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off

Hotel Rooms up to 25% Off. Get great deals on hotel rooms. Book your stay by November 1, 2021, for travel through August 2022. Book your stay by November 1, 2021, for travel through August 2022. Blackout dates may apply. Must be 21 years or older to book. Offer subject to change at any time. Not valid with any other offer.
TRAVEL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin’s iconic The Driskill hotel reveals 14-room makeover

AUSTIN, Texas — At 135 years old even the best of us might need a makeover from time to time. That was the case with Austin’s iconic and legendary The Driskill hotel. The downtown staple recently renovated 14 of its guest suites on the historic side of the hotel. The renovation highlights individual personalities for each unique room and efforts were led by Texas architecture firm Clayton Korte.
AUSTIN, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Hotel responds to Ida evacuee following complaints about room

Mobile, AL. (WALA) -- FOX 10 reported Monday night about Tonice LaPierre's stay at the Quality Inn on Church Street. LaPierre shared photos and videos showing what she said was mold, exposed wiring, and other issues. A&R Group Hospitality operates more than a dozen hotels in the Mobile area. Tuesday,...
MOBILE, AL
WestfairOnline

Legoland opens 250-room hotel; park closes Nov. 28

The world’s most popular toy has also delivered a unique addition to its newest theme park: Legoland New York officially opened its 250-room hotel. The 150-acre entertainment venue is set on 500 acres, giving visitors a beautiful view of Hudson Valley when they’re not busy checking out the rides and thoughtful creations Legoland’s master builders have introduced to the property.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

