Is Private Hotel Room Massage illegal?

IHG Hotels & Resorts has designed the hotel room of the future, partnering with Josh.ai to create a voice-controlled smart room at the Kimpton Rowan hotel in Palm Springs, CA. IHG is the first global hotel company to deploy Josh.ai, which builds upon its presence in the world’s most advanced residential properties, and is the only AI on the market committed to privacy, data security and natural interactions with connected living spaces. A 2021 report from Euromonitor found that consumers are actively seeking digital services and experiences, like Josh.ai, which empower users through inclusivity, improve their quality of life and promote personalization and well-being.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO