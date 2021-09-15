‘It’s been whimsical’: Life, music & politics with Avett Brothers bassist Bob Crawford
Tim talks with Avett Brothers bassist Bob Crawford about life, his career and views on mixing music and politics. On this week’s episode of “Tying It Together With Tim Boyum,” Bob Crawford, upright bassist with the Avett Brothers, joins us to talk about how his whimsical decision making has led to so much success. We'll talk about the band, his views on the mix of politics and music and also his podcasts about history and politics.www.baynews9.com
