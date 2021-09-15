‘It’s been whimsical’: Life, music & politics with Avett Brothers bassist Bob Crawford

The Avett Brothers hit the stage for the first time in Newport at PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION! Not only was the weather perfect, but what a great venue to catch a live show at. I arrived early to make sure I got the lay of the land at OVATION - since it was my first time attending a concert there. The outdoor venue holds up to 7000, and I am pretty sure they were close to capacity last night. Even with the full house, it was very easy to make your way through the crowd throughout the evening. The grass in the lawn is a great place to kick back and still have an intimate experience with the band plus with the views of the Cincinnati skyline to your right. I can not say enough good things about my first experience at OVATION.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO