Boebert seeks to block money from being used to relocate BLM headquarters
Rep. Lauren Boebert’s amendment to keep the Bureau of Land Management in Grand Junction passed with unanimous consent last week in the House Committee on Natural Resources. Boebert’s amendment prohibits the use of money in the 2022 budget from being used to close the headquarters in Grand Junction. This comes after the Biden administration began to review the Trump administration’s decision to move the headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction.www.the-journal.com
Comments / 0