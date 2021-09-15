Fashion over 50: Fall Fashion & Accessories

Sharing fall Fashion ideas for the over 50 girl today, as well as a few fall home accessories that caught my eye this week. Thanks as always for stopping by to visit me!. All of the above can be found below in the widget, just click through the pictures. I’m asked at times what my makeup is and I still love It CC cream and my fave concealer is Tarte Shape tape. It does cover all the dark circles and with both of these products, a little goes a long ways so they last for a very long time. When I want a really flawless (as possible!) face, I use the It CC cream with a brush. A brush application works well for this type of foundation and you can spread it around the face with ease. Just thought I’d mention that today in case you’re looking for more foundation options. Enjoy these links (affiliate links used below):