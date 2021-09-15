Door County United staying unbeaten

The Door County United Girls High School swim team kept their winless record going when they defeated Clintonville at home, by a 132 to 28 score on Tuesday. DC United took first place in every varsity and JV event. Julia Michalski was the top finisher in each of her events which consists of the 200-yard free, 100-yard fly, 200-yard freestyle relay, and 400-yard freestyle relay. Food DC United in the 100-yard free, Cassie Rankin took first, Molly Hall took second, and Paula Wienke took fourth. DC United takes on Plymouth in a road competition on Thursday.