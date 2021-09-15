CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our sympathies to the families of Carole Lynn Ellis

coalgaterecordregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole Lynn Ellis, a Coalgate resident, passed away September 9, 2021 at Tulsa, OK at the age of 60 years, 4 months and 2 days. She was born May 7, 1961 to Richard Ellis and Barbara (Hanson) Rice at Glendale, CA. Carole attended Coalgate Schools and was a seamstress at Wrangler. She married Eddie Layton and enjoyed camping, fishing, and raising her chickens and dogs. She loved spending time with family and friends.

www.coalgaterecordregister.com

