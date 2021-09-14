CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best VR Puzzle Games And Experiences For All Headsets

uploadvr.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps one of the most common genres found in the myriad of VR games is the humble puzzle game. With such an immersive platform that carries huge interactive potential, puzzle games are an instant fit for VR. The genre has become a staple of all VR platforms, so we’ve put...

uploadvr.com

Popular Science

Best PS5 accessories: controllers, headsets, chargers, and more

If you’re one of the lucky few who have snagged a PlayStation 5 despite the seemingly perpetual shortage, you’ll want to make the most out of your time with it. You’ve already chosen the best PS5 games, but now that it’s your new go-to console, you’ll want some PS5 accessories to get the most out of them. That means choosing a great headset to chat online with friends (or strangers), an extra controller for multiplayer at home, or a hard drive to expand your storage. The best PS5 accessories will help make your new system an even better place to play.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Sam & Max VR Hits PC Headsets Today

The PC VR version of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is launching today. The pair’s VR debut lands on SteamVR and Viveport shortly. This Time It’s Virtual already came to Quest, with a full new campaign that mixes the series’ classic puzzling elements with minigames. It marks the pair’s first outing in VR and the first genuinely new Sam & Max game in years.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The cheapest VR headset deals, prices and sales in September 2021

Cheap VR headset deals are becoming easier to find these days, with prices dropping on a range of VR headsets from the biggest brands in the game. You'll likely find bundles or straight discounts on the likes of the PlayStation VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, as well as even lower prices on their budget siblings.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: MSI RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1349, First Discount on the New Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset and Accessories

There are some really good deals today. Score the lowest price ever on an MSI GL66 RTX 3070 gaming laptop on Amazon. Best of all, it ships within the week. For those of you who haven't yet picked up an Oculus Quest 2, Newegg sweetens the deal a bit more with a bonus gift card. Purchase an accessory (some of them are really, really handy), and you'll get bonus gift cards for those as well. Check out the price drops on a 2021 Hisense 4K QLED TV, the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and more.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Studios is all about the “quality and the uniqueness of the gaming experiences”, says Hulst

Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, has given GamesRadar+ a little more insight into what his team is looking for when it acquires new studios. The talk comes off the back of an announcement that Sony has acquired another developer for its PlayStation Studios portfolio in the form of Firesprite. Sony worked with Firesprite on projects like The Playroom and The Playroom VR, before the developer launched its own IP, The Persistence.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Audeze Penrose Gaming Headset Review

Gamers are always on the lookout for a solid headset. Even if purchased primarily to spare housemates from the constant sounds of firefights and sword clashes, a good gaming headset can significantly enhance any play experience. However, the price of entry may be steep. The Audeze Penrose headset offers stellar sound, a comfortable fit, and great features for $299. At that price point, the model is like a less pricey version of the Audeze Mobius headphones, which run for $399. Physically, the two models are nearly identical, save for the blue striping on the Penrose, signaling its design for use with the PlayStation family of consoles. (Xbox players will want to snag the Penrose X model). It also works with PC and, while not advertised, it did function with my Nintendo Switch, though with some connection interruptions.
VIDEO GAMES
HackerNoon

What are the Best PlayStation VR Games of 2021?

The best VR games in 2021 feature worlds that can be fully experienced without ever stepping out of the comfort of your home. Fruit Ninja VR offers four distinct game modes: Classic Mode, Arcade Mode, Zen, Survival Mode and Survival Mode. Ocean Descent lets you explore the depths of the sea with ultra-realistic graphics. Batman: Arkham VR makes you feel like the caped crusader; trust us, we're about to take you on a ride! The best PlayStation VR games of 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
techgig.com

How VR still is the safest bet for game augmentation

Over the last five years, virtual reality has advanced in leaps and bounds. Virtual reality has unquestionably improved, whether we're talking about the technology's capabilities, its affordability, or the. VR. games that are now accessible. While the Valve Index is still expensive, there are now a lot of wonderful cheap...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Video Game Villains of All-Time

What would a hero be without a villain? Over the years we have seen hundreds of villains serve as a game’s main antagonist, usually set on taking over the world. But, some have stood out more than others. Here are the top 10 best video game villains of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

The Electronic Wireless Show Podcast episode 155: the best puzzles in games special

We here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast have done an episode about puzzles before, but Matthew and I just love puzzles a whole lot. We're talking about our favourite puzzle, as well, not puzzle game. This means that nate can bring up games about orcs, or whatever, that also happen to have a puzzle in them somewhere. Also yes, I got the number of the podcast wrong again, I know I keep doing this, let's just all move on together.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Firesprite Studios Is Reportedly Working On A VR Horizon Game

Firesprite Studios, which recently found itself huddling under the umbrella of Sony first-party developers, is reportedly working on a VR game (presumably for PSVR 2) based on the Horizon franchise. According to Nick Baker, the co-founder of Xbox Era, the game in question will be a brand new title, and...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best The Legend Of Zelda Games Of All Time

Since 1986 The Legend Of Zelda has been a flagship series for Nintendo, with the series featuring on every major console and handheld that Nintendo has released since. Games such as Ocarina Of Time have set the standards for future games in the genre and the series’ influence can still be felt across the industry today. Here are the top 10 best The Legend Of Zelda games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Neverboard Brings Tabletop Party Games To Oculus Quest Soon

Evernever Games today announced Neverboard, which brings a library of tabletop party games to Oculus Quest. Releasing later this fall, Neverboard is a free-to-play social VR experience for up to four players. Players join rooms as their Oculus avatars and find themselves sat around a table from which they can interact with games in realistic ways. Check out the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
theviolinchannel.com

VR Headsets Used to Watch 3D Performance

Cavaterra's Fantasy-Étude No. 1 is the first of three pieces commissioned by Spanish pianist and composer Gustavo Díaz-Jerez, who premiered the work. The world premiere performance was recorded in the Chamber Music Hall of Spain’s Auditorio de Tenerife. The other two pieces of the commissioned set will also premiere on YouTube with a 3D feature.
ENTERTAINMENT
uploadvr.com

Beat Saber Enables Oculus & Steam Multiplayer Crossplay

Beat Saber players can now compete against one another no matter if they are using the Steam version of the game or the Oculus version of the game for Quest and Rift. The official Twitter account for the rhythm game announced the change today “so you can join multiplayer matches and slash the beats together”. Previously, only players on the Oculus version of the game on Rift and Quest could crossplay against one another while Steam-based PC VR players could only play against other players with the Steam version of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

Game Night Returns In VR With ‘Neverboard’ On Oculus Quest

Take your game night to the next level with Evernever Games’ free-to-play VR party game. One of the many things I’ve missed since going into lockdown is game night. There’s just something oddly comforting about gathering together with friends and family for some good old-fashioned board games. Neverboard, a social VR board game platform coming soon to Oculus Quest headsets, aims to recreate that same experience using VR technology.
VIDEO GAMES

