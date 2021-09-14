15 Best VR Puzzle Games And Experiences For All Headsets

Gamers are always on the lookout for a solid headset. Even if purchased primarily to spare housemates from the constant sounds of firefights and sword clashes, a good gaming headset can significantly enhance any play experience. However, the price of entry may be steep. The Audeze Penrose headset offers stellar sound, a comfortable fit, and great features for $299. At that price point, the model is like a less pricey version of the Audeze Mobius headphones, which run for $399. Physically, the two models are nearly identical, save for the blue striping on the Penrose, signaling its design for use with the PlayStation family of consoles. (Xbox players will want to snag the Penrose X model). It also works with PC and, while not advertised, it did function with my Nintendo Switch, though with some connection interruptions.

