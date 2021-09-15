AiThority Interview with Fiona Campbell-Webster, Chief Privacy Officer at MediaMath
Hi Fiona. Please tell us about your role and the team / technology you handle at MediaMath. How did you arrive at MediaMath?. As of April, I am the Chief Privacy Officer at MediaMath. I sit on MediaMath’s Legal/Data Policy & Governance team as the legal lead for Privacy, Identity & Data Use. In this role, I am responsible for defining the privacy program and strategic policies and processes around privacy, data use, identity and compliance to ensure data is used in ethical, privacy-friendly ways that support MediaMath’s growth while honoring global data protection laws and self-regulatory obligations. I have advised various adtech companies and provided legal advice in privacy and digital marketing for many years. I also serve on the Network Advertising Initiative’s Board of Directors. Prior to joining MediaMath, I was Head Legal Counsel and DPO at Beeswax (DSP) and, prior to that, the first and sole legal counsel and DPO at TripleLift (SSP).aithority.com
