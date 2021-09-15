AiThority Interview with Fiona Campbell-Webster, Chief Privacy Officer at MediaMath

Question: How should the Chief Security Officer work with the Chief Privacy Officer?. Chris Bush, Chief Customer Officer at Black Kite: You'll find both a Chief Security Officer and Chief Privacy Officer in heavily regulated industries like pharmaceuticals, finance, and insurance. The CPO is typically responsible for covering scenario situations, policy, and protecting personally identifiable information. The CSO is typically responsible for creating procedures, creating policy, and then implementing technical controls to actually secure everything. So while you can see the delineations and recognize each function is mutually exclusive in their respective disciplines, the CSO and CPO have to come together in several important areas. That would include regulatory issues like the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other state and international mandates which demand such expertise. Both the CSO and CPO need to work together on policies to deal with regulatory issues in order to secure the desired outcome. Creating policies without any mechanism for control is useless.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO