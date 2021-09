Last week, Jabra announced a trio of new true wireless earbuds under its Elite range, including the Elite 3, Elite 7 Pro, and Elite 7 Active. And while the Elite 3 were especially notable for their price — at $79 they’re the most affordable true wireless earbuds the company has ever released — an even more affordable model is likely coming soon: The Jabra Elite 2. The company quietly launched the model at the same time as the other new Elite models, but it appears to be reserving the Elite 2 for non-U.S. markets like India, China, Russia, Eastern Europe, and Turkey for now.

