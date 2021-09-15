Our sympathies to the families of Alison Kari Neugin
Alison Kari Neugin, a Stonewall resident, passed away September 12, 2021 at Coalgate, OK at the age of 38 years, 9 months and 16 days. She was born November 27, 1982 to Donald Leroy and Lynn Dee (Hamilton) Heslop at Torrance, CA. Alison graduated from Redondo Union High School and was a Clerk at a feed store. She enjoyed horseback riding, reading and watching movie. Alison loved spending time with her children and her dogs.www.coalgaterecordregister.com
