CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stonewall, OK

Our sympathies to the families of Alison Kari Neugin

coalgaterecordregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlison Kari Neugin, a Stonewall resident, passed away September 12, 2021 at Coalgate, OK at the age of 38 years, 9 months and 16 days. She was born November 27, 1982 to Donald Leroy and Lynn Dee (Hamilton) Heslop at Torrance, CA. Alison graduated from Redondo Union High School and was a Clerk at a feed store. She enjoyed horseback riding, reading and watching movie. Alison loved spending time with her children and her dogs.

www.coalgaterecordregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Eight killed in Russian university shooting, gunman 'liquidated'

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding several, law enforcement said. The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coalgate, OK
City
Pittsburg, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Stonewall, OK
City
Roff, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kari#Redondo Union High School
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy