CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Haiti's PM Replaces Prosecutor Who Wants Him Charged In President Moïse's Slaying

NPR
 4 days ago

There's been a big development in the investigation into the assassination of Haiti's president. The top prosecutor in the country asked a judge to bar the acting prime minister from leaving Haiti. That's because he wanted to question him about the assassination. That prosecutor has now been replaced. Up until this point, more than 40 people have been arrested in the case, and that includes 26 former Colombian soldiers and three Haitian Americans. But investigators have still been unable to say exactly who ordered the killing and why. Yeah, it's a lot.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The U.S. Stole Billions From Haiti. It’s Time to Give It Back.

Haiti is in desperate need after a devastating earthquake, a hurricane, a presidential assassination, and not enough vaccines to stop the delta variant. International aid is pouring in, which is all good, but not good enough. It is time to ask about what Haiti is owed—not in terms of international...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti’s Political Parties Agree on Transition Government

Haiti’s main political parties have reached an agreement establishing a transition government until the holding of presidential elections and a constitutional referendum next year. The agreement, reached over the weekend, establishes a Council of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “I have the assurance that this agreement...
WORLD
The Guardian

How thousands of Haitian migrants ended up at the Texas border

Every night Guy would fall asleep to the sound of gunfire: warring gangs in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were fighting pitched battles in the city centre. By day, the country was roiled by bloody protests against food and fuel shortages. Roadblocks with burning tyres were commonplace, and the police responded with tear gas and billy clubs.
IMMIGRATION
Boston Herald

US starts deporting Haitian migrants; ‘Heartless,’ says Boston-area Haitian community

As U.S. officials started flying Haitian migrants back to their devastated homeland on Sunday, those in the Boston-area Haitian community called the Biden administration’s deportations “very disappointing” and “heartless.”. Thousands of Haitians have been crossing from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, in the wake of the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Americans#Npr#Haitians#Portico Quartet S#Verb8tm Inc
Reuters

Haiti official resigns over PM's links to suspect in president's slaying

HAVANA (Reuters) - Fresh turmoil hit Haiti’s government on Wednesday as a senior official stepped down saying he could not serve a premier under suspicion in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and refusing to cooperate in the investigation. The resignation of Renald Luberice, who served more than four years...
AMERICAS
arcamax.com

Haitian prosecutor wants prime minister -- who fired him the day before -- charged in President Moïse's killing

The criminal investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took a surreal turn Tuesday when Port-au-Prince’s top prosecutor asked the investigative judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July 7 slaying. Chief Prosecutor Bedford Claude made the request in a two-page order to Judge...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
siouxlandproud.com

Haiti PM, under fire, addresses evidence in leader’s slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The office of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry issued its first public statement Thursday about evidence authorities say they have of phone calls between him and a key suspect in the presidential assassination, saying he received countless calls from people concerned for his safety following the slaying.
POLITICS
NPR

Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Nicaraguan poet and political activist Gioconda Belli about the increasing tension in Nicaragua, as the country moves towards a presidential election. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Nicaragua holds a presidential election this November. The current president, Daniel Ortega, is seeking reelection, and he has either...
POLITICS
NPR

El Salvador Protest Reflected Concerns Over Democracy And Bitcoin

LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: Several countries in Central America celebrated their Independence Day this week. Among them, El Salvador, commemorating its 200th anniversary. And thousands of people used the holiday to protest the policies of President Nayib Bukele; policies they say violate the country's constitution and consolidate power in the hands of the populist leader. It was the first and largest show of opposition against Bukele since he took office in 2019. And it came just on the heels of a controversial day last week, when El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.
SOCIETY
The Independent

US may fly Haitian migrants home from Texas starting Sunday

The United States could begin flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland on Sunday, hoping to deter others from crossing into the country. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years but now are seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands have been living under and near a bridge in the Texas border city of Del Rio and many of them said they will not be deterred by the U.S. plans.Some...
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Thousands of Migrants, Mostly From Haiti, Are Packed Under Texas Bridge

And we're following developments in the city of Del Rio, Texas, which has declared a state of emergency. Thousands of migrants, many of them Haitian, are now gathered in squalid conditions underneath the city's International Bridge. The emergency declaration has shut down traffic into the city from Mexico. Here's Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano.
TEXAS STATE
krcgtv.com

US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The United States acted Sunday to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp, and American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland. About...
IMMIGRATION
NPR

Thousands Of Haitians Are Waiting At The U.S.-Mexico Border To Enter The Country

Scott Simon talks with Washington Post correspondent Arelis Hernandez about the thousands of Haitians gathered at the southern border. We begin today on the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, where a growing group of migrants has gathered in increasingly dire conditions. Thousands and thousands of women, men and children, most of them from Haiti, are waiting to be processed by U.S. immigration authorities. They're part of a swell of migrants from Haiti in a record-breaking year of unauthorized border crossings in the southwest.
DEL RIO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mexico highlights Cuban leader's visit on Independence Day

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The big highlight of Mexico’s Independence Day Thursday was a visit by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador welcomed the Cuban leader on the reviewing platform for Mexico’s annual Sept. 16 military parade. López Obrador called on the United States to...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy