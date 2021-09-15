Haiti's PM Replaces Prosecutor Who Wants Him Charged In President Moïse's Slaying

The United States could begin flying some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have crossed from Mexico into a Texas border camp back to their poverty-stricken homeland on Sunday, hoping to deter others from crossing into the country. Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years but now are seeking asylum in the U.S. as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands have been living under and near a bridge in the Texas border city of Del Rio and many of them said they will not be deterred by the U.S. plans.Some...

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 HOURS AGO