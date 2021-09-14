The bi-partisan race to the bottom is on!
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups – George Carlin. Ecclesiastes was wrong! There is plenty of new shit under the sun and most of it sucks!. To wit, despite surviving six decades of rather interesting times, I never thought I’d see the day where stupidity was not only a virtue, but it reigns supreme. And the second you think one slice of the political spectrum has earned a monopoly it, the equal and opposite slice somehow manages to “rise” to the occasion and top them.thefirstward.net
