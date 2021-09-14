CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bi-partisan race to the bottom is on!

By Jeff Ward
Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups – George Carlin. Ecclesiastes was wrong! There is plenty of new shit under the sun and most of it sucks!. To wit, despite surviving six decades of rather interesting times, I never thought I’d see the day where stupidity was not only a virtue, but it reigns supreme. And the second you think one slice of the political spectrum has earned a monopoly it, the equal and opposite slice somehow manages to “rise” to the occasion and top them.

abovethelaw.com

We’re Not ‘Partisan Hacks,’ Says Partisan Hack At Partisan Event

The big headline is that yesterday Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech about how unbiased the Supreme Court is, saying, “My goal today is to convince you that this Court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks.” Which is definitely side-eye worthy in and of itself. Remember — it was less than two weeks ago that the Court’s shadow docket gave its de facto blessing to Texas’s restrictive abortion law, banning the medical procedure at six weeks. (Though as Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the left-leaning justices perhaps it’s only fair to say the majority — but not the entirety — of the Court are “partisan hacks.”)
Rolling Stone

The ‘JusticeForJ6’ Rally Wasn’t a Joke — It Was A Warning

After the nation’s capital spent weeks girding for a repeat of the insurrection, the small crowd who came to the national mall in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol on Saturday to show support for the rioters who stormed that very same building seemed like an embarrassing sideshow. While the paltry crowd made no new attempt to breach the Capitol, they also didn’t have to. The extremist contingent has already established themselves inside the Republican Party, as evidenced by the multiple candidates who were in attendance at their event. A rally that seemed like a joke was actually a deadly...
Fox News

Jen Psaki taken aback after CBS anchor criticizes 'very bad behavior' by US: 'We don't see it that way'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was taken aback Tuesday after CBS anchor Gayle King criticized recent "very bad behavior" by the U.S. internationally. King noted on "CBS Mornings" that "there's a lot of incoming" at the White House these days, given a recent spate of negative headlines at home and abroad for the Biden administration. After Psaki previewed President Joe Biden's Tuesday address before the United Nations General Assembly as forward-looking, King added that Biden couldn't "ignore what has happened before."
citywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
The Independent

Don’t laugh too hard at the embarrassing failure of the Justice for J6 rally

The Justice for J6 rally, an event designed to make martyrs out of the violent insurrectionists that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, was a fantastic failure as far as attendance goes. For all the weeks of media coverage leading into Saturday’s demonstration, fewer than 100 people bothered to show up for it. That’s even less than the estimated 700 people local and federal officials had warned might attend — and far less than the tens of thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump who gathered on the Capitol on that fateful day in January.Rally organizers blamed...
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
Uproxx

Rootin Tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s Apparent Confusion Over The Branches Of Government Is Being Scorched

Outspoken Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) really should take a Twitter vacation because she can’t stop striking out. This week, she got buried in an avalanche of scorn after a particularly hysterical tweet about the U.S.-Mexico border situation. Without even taking a breather, she’s back, following last week’s disastrous toilet joke and declaration that it’s all God’s fault that she’s a sitting member of Congress. That follows her recent praise of the Taliban and botching of a John Adams quote because maybe she was thinking of beer? Who knows.
dailytrib.com

Governor signs partisan election law

With the stroke of his pen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 1, which some claim secures Texas’ elections and others say limits voter access, particularly for people of color. Referred to as the Election Integrity Protection Act of 2021, the bill took a...
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
