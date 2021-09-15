Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement on Legislature’s 2021 PFD Decision

September 9, 2021 (Anchorage) – At a press conference today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy was joined by representatives from five of the state’s leading resource development organizations to call out the Biden administration for its latest attempts to snuff out Alaska’s natural resource based economy that will result in lost jobs, revenue and economic prosperity for all Alaskans. Earlier this week, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced it will “reevaluate” the approved plan of development for the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, an area specifically set aside by the U.S. Congress for oil and gas development. This means the proposed Willow Project, which could produce up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day, may be derailed. BLM’s own webpage states NPR-A “is an important resource for meeting America’s energy needs.” Now the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing it will file legal proceedings to re-start the Clean Water Act 404c veto process for Bristol Bay. This could set a dangerous precedent by allowing a federal agency to preemptively veto any project or permit on state land.

10 DAYS AGO