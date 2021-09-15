CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Dunleavy Issues a Statement on Legislature’s 2021 PFD Decision

alaska.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the Alaska Legislature’s decision today to appropriate only $1100 for the 2021 Permanent Fund Dividend, Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement. “In a year when the Alaska Permanent Fund earned almost $20 billion, and the total value of the fund exceeds $83 billion, there are members of the legislature that would love to eliminate the PFD, and grow government, regardless of the harm it would cause Alaskans. Our state is still dealing with the economic ramifications of this virus, the distractions of employment issues, the lack of available workers and the disruptions to the supply chains. While we continue to debate the fiscal future of this state, the people of Alaska need help now.

gov.alaska.gov

