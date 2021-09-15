Comedian Jo Koy bringing world tour to Weidner Center | WLUK

GREEN BAY (WLUK) — A well-renowned comedian is bringing his Funny is Funny World Tour to Green Bay. Jo Koy will be at UW-Green Bay’s Weidner Center on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 8 p.m. Koy has had five highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, including his latest variety special In His Element currently streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.