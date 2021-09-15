Davis memorial still stands today

Herman Davis went from deep poverty in a remote corner of Arkansas and became the most decorated Arkansan of World War I. He was born just outside what is now Manila in Mississippi County in 1888. The family lived in a small shack outside the town near Big Lake and ran a small store. The family was desperately poor. He had to quit school after fourth grade in order to go to work to help the family, mostly as a hunter and developed a reputation in the community as an expert shot, which would serve him in the war.