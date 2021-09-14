CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Active COVID-19 cases now over 500

By STAFF REPORTS editor@palltimes.com
 8 days ago

OSWEGO – Active COVID-19 cases in Oswego County surpassed 500 for the first time since Jan. 29 as the rise in cases over the past two months continues. The Oswego County Health Department reported 390 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, a slight uptick from the 388 reported last week and the third consecutive week of 300 or more cases. The now two-month long increase in cases brings the total number of active cases in Oswego County to 516 — the highest active total in nearly eight months — and the total number of cases since March 2020 to more than 9,850.

