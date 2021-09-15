Impossible Chicken Nuggets Debut at Gott’s Roadside

If you’re a fan of chicken nuggets, but at the same time trying to stay healthy, you’re in luck! The company Impossible Foods is launching new Impossible Chicken Nuggets! The Impossible Foods brand is known for their plant based products. They say they look and taste almost exactly like the chicken nuggets you’re used getting at your favorite fast food restaurant! If this is something you’ve been waiting for, you won’t have to wait too much longer. They will be hitting your favorite grocery stores later this month! More on today’s Other News!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO