Grimes County, TX

WELCOME HOME DEPUTY MIKE RYAN

Navasota Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimes County Deputy Mike Ryan was escorted and welcomed home Monday, Sept. 13, after a lengthy hospital stay resulting from injuries sustained during a pursuit. Ryan and Deputy Dan Caswell crashed while pursuing a fleeing suspect Thursday, Aug. 26. Both Ryan and Caswell were air-lifted to the hospital. Ryan underwent surgery and suffered multiple injuries including two broken legs. Caswell suffered a broken leg and received multiple stitches – he was treated and released from the hospital the same day. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra.

