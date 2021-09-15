WELCOME HOME DEPUTY MIKE RYAN
Grimes County Deputy Mike Ryan was escorted and welcomed home Monday, Sept. 13, after a lengthy hospital stay resulting from injuries sustained during a pursuit. Ryan and Deputy Dan Caswell crashed while pursuing a fleeing suspect Thursday, Aug. 26. Both Ryan and Caswell were air-lifted to the hospital. Ryan underwent surgery and suffered multiple injuries including two broken legs. Caswell suffered a broken leg and received multiple stitches – he was treated and released from the hospital the same day. Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra.www.navasotaexaminer.com
Comments / 0