In June this year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Lite (4G) in the Indian market with an ultra-slim form-factor and a beautiful design. When this phone launched in India, there were many questions regarding the 5G variant of it, which is already available in the global market. Well, it looks like Xiaomi is finally ready to launch the 5G version in India as a new report by 91Mobiles reveals that the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is launching in India this month. Here, “NE” in the name most probably means “New Edition.” Along with this, 91Mobiles also revealed the price range in which the starting price will fall, and this will surprise you!

