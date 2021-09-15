Eagles Late Push Not Enough Against Fremont

The Eagles squad looked to rebound Tuesday after a tough Saturday tournament hosted home at Ward Memorial Field. Recap of the tourney: On Saturday the Eagles went 1-1 on the day, winning our first match in PK’s. This means we were tied at the end of regulation and had to go straight to penalty kicks to determine the match-winner. The 4-3 win in PKs meant we would face off with Montague. We fought hard with a late rally, but would end up dropping the match 3-2, finishing 2nd in the 3rd Annual Kent City Tournament.