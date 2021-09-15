AMD Launch Adrenalin 21.9.1 – Game Ready For Deathloop!
AMD graphics card owners, yes, it’s that time again where you’re likely going to be prompted (or should that be disturbed?) to update to the latest Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 drivers just released. – Is it worth it though? Well, following the recent release of Deathloop, if you’re planning on pumping some hours into that title, with game-ready optimisations on hand, it definitely seems to be to your advantage to squeeze every frame you can out of your hardware. Not to mention, of course, a solid handful of fixes and improvements!www.eteknix.com
Comments / 0