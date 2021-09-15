CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy to focus on water quality, economics

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 5 days ago

Catherine L. Kling will offer the third annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the University of Maine’s Buchanan Alumni House. Kling’s talk, “Improving Water Quality: Are Economics and the Environment Always at Odds?” will describe trends in water quality and the benefits and costs of regulations associated with the Clean Water Act. Kling also will discuss the gaps in knowledge that must be closed to enhance understanding of the efficiency of water quality regulations.

www.theirregular.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgvunews.org

Annis Water Resources Institute

Annis Water Resources Institute's Dr. Alan Steinman returns to TMS with conversation about Bopi Biddanda, incoming grad students and a new award announcement for a proposal to Great Lakes Fishery Trust on Yellow Perch. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format...
Phys.org

Sustainable water treatment system inspired by nature

Students from Monash Chemical Engineering have used the natural water treatment cycle found in nature as inspiration to develop a sustainable, stand-alone water treatment system that removes persistent organic pollutants from industrial wastewater. Developed by Ph.D. students Mostafa Dehghani and Mahdi Naseri and undergraduate student Clare Carew, the unique Stand...
ENVIRONMENT
tn.gov

Water Quality Grant Proposals Now Accepted

NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is accepting grant proposals for projects that improve water quality and reduce or eliminate nonpoint source pollution. “Ecosystem health is connected to human and animal health,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The cost-share water quality grants offered with the Nonpoint Source Program improve...
NASHVILLE, TN
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’

A challenging combination of food scarcity and climate change-related threats to agriculture are driving calls for a “transformation” in food systems, an economist told environmental journalists this week.  Those issues are expected to be discussed by world leaders at a special United Nations food systems conference Sept. 23 in New York. Channing Arndt, a development economist […] The post Economist: Climate change, hunger, food scarcity demand ‘transformation’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
missionwestcdp.org

Natural Resources and Energy LFR22

Since we had to skip a year, LFR21 is now LFR22 – the class of 2022. In our session on natural resources and energy, we learned about the construction and operation of Se¿liš Ksanka Qlispe¿ (formerly Kerr Dam), toured the Flathead Lake Biological Station, and had presentations from two LFR graduates: hydrologist Casey Ryan, and Lake County Conservation District Conservation Coordinator Heidi Fleury. Thanks to our session sponsors, Gauthier Agency and Glacier Bank.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Daily Collegian

Schmitt Russell Research Lecture to focus on effects of daily stress

David Almeida, professor of human development and family studies and a faculty member with the Center for Healthy Aging at Penn State, will deliver the Pauline Schmitt Russell Research Lecture, “Health as a Daily Experience: Lessons from 42,243 Days of U.S. Adults,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 via Zoom webinar.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Natural Resources Announces $1,000 Grant for Top Conservation Teacher

Science specialists covering those grade levels can also apply. The grant recipient will be recognized as the DNR Conservation Teacher of the Year. Teachers who apply must use Georgia’s native animals, plants and habitats as the context for covering Georgia Standards of Excellence. Although the grant emphasizes life science, cross-curricular teaching is highly encouraged. Preference will be given to teachers who demonstrate creativity in project design and take learning outside, as well as for projects that could not be funded otherwise. Teaching may take place in-person on school grounds or online.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

A water-repellent nanomaterial inspired by nature

A team of researchers at the University of Central Florida have created a new nanomaterial that repels water and can stay dry even when submerged underwater. The discovery could open the door to the development of more efficient water-repellent surfaces, fuel cells and electronic sensors to detect toxins. The work is documented in the cover story of this month's Advanced Materials journal.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Science And Technology#Natural Resource#Libby Lecture#The University Of Maine#Buchanan Alumni House#The Tisch University#Cornell University#National Research Council
cechouston.org

Nature’s Way Resources seeks Nursery Manager

Nature’s Way Resources, based in Conroe, Texas, is seeking an experienced nursery manager, with an in-depth knowledge of horticulture, to run the nursery business. You will be responsible for overseeing all managerial functions including hiring and training staff, ordering stock, managing accounts, responding to customer queries and other duties as they arise. The Nursery Manager will be required to oversee the growth and maintenance of all retail inventory and oversee the planting and maintenance of the display gardens, including adding new gardens as required.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
EPA
ScienceAlert

Mass Extinction Events Can Turn Freshwater Into Toxic Soup, And It's Already Happening

Apart from the global catastrophe that killed off most of the dinosaurs, some experts think almost all the mass extinctions in Earth's history were followed by a proliferation of microbes in rivers and lakes. After the Permian extinction event 252 million years ago – the largest mass extinction event in Earth's history – there appears to have been a burst in bacterial and algal blooms, lasting for hundreds of thousands of years. According to the geologic record in Australia, the damaging impacts of climate change and climate-driven deforestation during the Permian extinction event most likely caused a toxic soup to sprout in the...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

2 Colorado College Students Launch ‘Price Medic’ With Goal Of Helping Patients Find Affordable Procedures

(CBS4) – A pair of college students from Monument are on a mission to make finding affordable health care as easy as possible. Just a month ago, the two launched the site Price Medic, a database of prices for procedures at hundreds of hospitals. If the labors of college aren’t already enough, Katelynn Salmon and Josh Nakka keep piling on. “It’s sort of like a second full time job for both of us,” Salmon said. The high school classmates are the founders of Price Medic, an idea born after insurance wouldn’t cover Salmon’s family member’s surgery earlier this year. “My family really struggled with, one,...
MONUMENT, CO
ScienceBlog.com

Antibodies from original strain COVID-19 infection don’t bind to variants, study finds

People infected with the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 early in the pandemic produced a consistent antibody response, making two main groups of antibodies to bind to the spike protein on the virus’s outer surface. However, those antibodies don’t bind well to newer variants, a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign found.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy