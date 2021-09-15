Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy to focus on water quality, economics
Catherine L. Kling will offer the third annual Libby Lecture in Natural Resource Policy at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the University of Maine's Buchanan Alumni House. Kling's talk, "Improving Water Quality: Are Economics and the Environment Always at Odds?" will describe trends in water quality and the benefits and costs of regulations associated with the Clean Water Act. Kling also will discuss the gaps in knowledge that must be closed to enhance understanding of the efficiency of water quality regulations.
