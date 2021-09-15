Kinney Ray Tipping

HUGHES SPRINGS — Kenny Ray Tipping, 93, passed away September 9, 2021 at her home in Hughes Springs, Texas. She was born on March 6, 1928 to Pete and Alma Watson and grew up in Fulbright, Texas. After completing a degree from Paris Jr. College, she moved to Dallas, living at the YWMA and working for the City of Dallas. Soon after, she met Charley Tipping and they married, moving to Hughes Springs, TX where roots were put down, making it their life-long home and community. Kenny’s life can be simply put was about faith, family and friends. She and Charley loved and supported their community; spending time with friends on Lake O’ the Pines, pulling their camper around the country and enjoying their children, grandchildren and the great-grands.