Cadence Tensilica AI Platform accelerates intelligent SoC development
Cadence Design Systems unveiled its Tensilica AI Platform for accelerating AI SoC development, including three supporting product families optimized for varying data and on-device AI requirements. Spanning the low, mid and high end, the comprehensive Cadence Tensilica AI Platform delivers scalable and energy-efficient on-device to edge AI processing, which is key to today’s increasingly ubiquitous AI SoCs.www.helpnetsecurity.com
