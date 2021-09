Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. We have all seen the devastation Hurricane Ida caused our friends to the west. During a recent conversation with Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, he stated his office was conducting a supply drive for those affected most by the storm. In a quick email to our 100+ employees, I noted that we would accept donations for our neighbors in need if anyone felt compelled. Let me tell you, the SOS team showed up and showed out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO