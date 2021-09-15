Donna Whittaker

Donna Mae Whittaker, 62, of Walnut Ridge, died Aug. 29, 2021, while on vacation in Alabama. Born Jan. 9, 1959, in Rockford, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Jack and Marie Foster. In 1987, Donna met and fell in love with the love of her life, Mr. Kenny Whittaker. She was a retired LPN, having worked for the Lawrence Memorial Emergency Room. Donna enjoyed traveling, watching sports and cheering on her favorite football player, Tom Brady. She was a loving wife, mother and very active grandmother.