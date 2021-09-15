CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Empire State Building Lights Up for NY Jets Home Opener

By Phil Sullivan
jetnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, September 18th the Empire State Building will be lit in Jets Gotham Green in recognition of the 2021 Jets Home Opener at MetLife Stadium. September 10, 2021 – In recognition of the highly anticipated return of fans to MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the Empire State Building are partnering to celebrate the Jets home opener with a tower lighting. Jets fans from in and around New York City can look up into the sky to see the world-famous building lit green on Saturday, September 18th. Fans can also view a live stream of the building online at https://www.esbnyc.com/about/live-cam.

www.jetnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

FuboTV's sportsbook unit hooks up with the NY Jets

FLORHAM PARK, NJ and CHICAGO – The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook, the comprehensive sports entertainment and wagering experience expected to launch in the fourth quarter 2021 (subject to all applicable regulatory approvals), to become an Official Sports Betting partner of the club. This...
NFL
abc17news.com

LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building

NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants. The designer hosted about 200 guests on the landmark’s famous Observation Deck with sweeping cityscape views. Smith says he was excited as a New York native to get people out in the world again. Kylie Jenner showed up in her first public appearance since revealing her pregnancy with baby No. 2. She wore a custom Smith catsuit that put her growing belly on display under lace from neck to ankle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets listed as underdogs ahead of home opener vs. Patriots

The Jets will play at MetLife Stadium for regular season action in front of fans for the first time since 2019 when the Patriots roll into town on Sunday. Oddsmakers predict New York will send its fans home unhappy in Week 2, though. Tipico Sportsbook has the Jets as 5.5-point underdogs ahead of their matchup with New England. New York is -105 (bet $105 to win $100) to cover the spread, while New England is -120 (bet $120 to win $100).
NFL
chatsports.com

NY Mets: The stakes are high in the Empire State battle

Sep 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) celebrates with pinch hitter Dominic Smith (2) after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports. The Subway...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#Metlife Building#American Football#The New England Patriots#Esrt#Linkedin Shutterstock#Global Brands Group#State Grill And Bar#Tiktok
untappedcities.com

NYC’s Supertalls: Skyscrapers Taller Than the Empire State Building

30 Hudson Yards near Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea soars over other new high rises in Hudson Yards, measuring 1,270 feet with 103 floors. The building is part of the Hudson Yards Redevelopment Project, which has redeveloped the MTA’s West Side Yard. The neo-futurist building houses offices for WarnerMedia, Wells Fargo, Facebook and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on December 4, 2012, and the building opened on March 15, 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fashionista.com

LaQuan Smith Brings His Glamour to the Top of the Empire State Building

When LaQuan Smith presented his Spring 2022 collection on Thursday night, he was making history. Smith — a native New Yorker — became the first designer to host a fashion show at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks: the Empire State Building. "I felt like, if we're going to come back to live shows, where's the best place to do it? It really felt like this was the best place to do it," he says. "This is a time when people need to feel fabulous again. This is a time when we need to continue to find reasons to celebrate, after coming out of such a shitty year."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travel + Leisure

The Empire State Building Is Hosting Its First-ever Fashion Show

Since its completion in 1930, the Empire State Building has played host to a number of events from private gatherings to concerts, movie screenings, and more. And on Thursday, the famed New York City landmark will play host to its very first fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Photographer's “Icarus” Image Captures Fearless Worker Atop The Empire State Building In 1931

Construction of the Empire State Building began on St. Patrick’s Day in 1930. The framework of the building rose into the New York sky at the rate of 4½ floors per week and the project was completed—under budget and ahead of schedule—one year and 145 days later. Under budget because the onset of the Depression in October 1929 more than halved the anticipated cost of the building; ahead of schedule because construction workers (estimated to comprise between 2,500 and 4,000 laborers) toiled on Saturdays and on every public holiday. The building was officially opened by President Herbert Hoover on May 1st, 1931, and was the tallest structure in the world until 1967.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWD

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

LaQuan Smith is on top of the Empire State Building — and on top of the world looking out at the city that got him here. “For me to have my runway show here represents the strength and vibrancy of New York, it represents luxury and Black excellence. Nobody else has done this, and it represents that I can break barriers and reach new heights,” the Queens-bred fashion designer said during a preview, surveying the blanket of buildings below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Empire State Building Will Light Up Blue Tomorrow Night In Memory Of 9/11

In honor of those who died in the 9/11 attacks, the Empire State Building tower lights will be lit up in blue colors tonight. Saturday, September 11th, 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and beginning at sunset you’ll be able to look up at the iconic building and see the Empire State Building light up the sky. The ESB’s tower lights have traditionally lit up in various colors to recognize special occasions, moments, and organizations since 1976.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy