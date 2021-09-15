Empire State Building Lights Up for NY Jets Home Opener

When LaQuan Smith presented his Spring 2022 collection on Thursday night, he was making history. Smith — a native New Yorker — became the first designer to host a fashion show at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks: the Empire State Building. "I felt like, if we're going to come back to live shows, where's the best place to do it? It really felt like this was the best place to do it," he says. "This is a time when people need to feel fabulous again. This is a time when we need to continue to find reasons to celebrate, after coming out of such a shitty year."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO