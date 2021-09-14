Six migrants rescued near Plaster City

OCOTILLO — US Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued six undocumented individuals Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to a press release. The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m., when El Centro Station received information of a distress call received by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) regarding a group who illegally crossed into the United States who were without water and lost. CHP provided the contact information of someone within the group, the last known GPS coordinates and a brief description given by the lost individuals of their surrounding area.