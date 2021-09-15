CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unplug with a ‘Pioneer Night’

 5 days ago

Dear Annie: You recently printed a letter from two physicians with an alcoholic daughter. Al-Anon is the organization that supports friends and families of alcoholics, and Alcoholics Anonymous is support for the individual with a drinking problem. You recommended Alcoholics Anonymous.We were in this couple's shoes recently. Our daughter finally ...

easttexasradio.com

Pioneer Days Coronation

The Pioneer Days Peach Queen Coronation Pageant will be Wednesday night, September 15, at Pittsburg High School Auditorium at 7:00 pm. Sadie Lee Burrow will be crowned at the ceremonies, accompanied by her Royal Court and Entertainers, and tickets are $10 at the door or the Chamber of Commerce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
miamivalleytoday.com

Back to the pioneer roots

COVINGTON — The 29th annual Fort Rowdy Gathering returned to the Covington community Saturday with warm reception and weather. “It’s been a trying last couple of years, and I’m just glad everyone was able to make it out,” Fort Rowdy Chairman Don Clark said during the gathering’s opening ceremonies. The...
SOCIETY
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wrestling-edge.com

Batista ‘Demands’ Arrest After Disturbing Attack

The former WWE star Batista certainly loves animals and he recently saw a dog who was abused. He eventually found out that the abuse caused disturbing damage to the pup’s neck. Batista offers money to arrest dog abusers. Now the former World Champion has offered huge cash money for the...
ANIMALS
Good News Daily

Kind Man Buys Woman’s Groceries After Hearing her Tell Daughter They Couldn’t Afford to Eat That Night

Yet another reminder that there are still good people in the world. When Bear Taliferro Jr. was shopping at Walmart, he was grateful to have overheard a mother in need. “Last night, I left from pulling two 14 hour shifts,” Bear wrote in a post on Facebook. “Stopped by the grocery store to grab food for dinner and as I was checking out a woman started crying in the next checkout line.”
spectrumnews1.com

Ford family raises awareness, spreads kindness during Suicide Prevention Month

WORCESTER, Mass. - Zachary Ford grew up in Worcester and was a talented artist and baseball player. Two months before his 21st birthday, Zach took his own life. “It changes the dynamics of your family,” Zach's mom, Rosemary Ford, said. “It changes the dynamics of who you are as a person. A piece of your heart is gone forever, and there's no one, or anything that could ever take their place.”
WORCESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
washingtonnewsday.com

On the GP table, a girl crying in pain required her bowels removed.

Girl screaming in pain on GP table needed bowel removing. At first Poppy’s symptoms were thought to be intolerance, allergies or illness. The mother of a young child who had a section of her colon removed just before the first lockdown described how she “climbed Snowden” while protecting at home.
KIDS
valleynewslive.com

Jojo’s Restaurant Opens Tuesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jojo’s will be opening to the public this Tuesday, September 21st. The restaurant posted the announcement on Facebook. It’s moving into the former “Tru Blu” location at 915 19th Avenue East in West Fargo. Previously, chef and co-owner Steve Hesse told Valley News Live their goal was opening in August.
WEST FARGO, ND
Gin Lee

Basic pioneer corn dodgers

Basic pioneer corn dodgers/ Pioneer wagons.Virginia Watkins/Desygner. Just like hardtack, corn dodgers were another long-lived survivalist food for pioneers during the 1800s. They were made with very few ingredients. Traditional corn dodgers consisted of cornmeal, rendered down pork fat, salt, and water. Sometimes a small amount of brown sugar was added (for an added touch of sweetness). Corn dodgers were usually fried in a cast-iron skillet on an open campfire, baked in a Dutch oven, and cooked on top of wood-burning stoves. Some pioneers made oval-shaped corn dodgers, but often they were cut into squares.
heraldstandard.com

Betty Lou's Cookin' Out Tonite opens in Fayette City

What happens when a nice Polish girl marries a nice Italian boy and they start sharing family recipes and a lifelong passion for cooking?. They open a restaurant, of course. Owned by Chris Grguric, Betty Lou’s Cookin’ Out Tonite in Fayette City showcases the love of homemade-from-scratch food he and his wife, Betty Lou, share.
FAYETTE CITY, PA
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: September 20 - September 27

Every now and then comes a time when we wonder about our situation, and if there are any frustrations, we wonder how long we are supposed to deal with them. It happens a few times a year, more or less intense, and now is the time to establish what it means for you to free yourself from something that does not serve you well anymore. The theme for this week's horoscope? Freedom.
LIFESTYLE
kmrskkok.com

Prairie Pioneer Day This Saturday

Prairie Pioneer Day will take place Saturday with a whole day of events, primarily at the Stevens County Fairgrounds. A few early exceptions are the 8 a.m. Marv Meyer run, which begins at the Morris Area Elementary School with 7 a.m. registration, and a free 9 a.m. Body Pump class at the RFC. A Medallion Hunt will also be held at 11:30 a.m. at Pomme de Terre Park. Fairground activities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Foodie Fun Run starting at the Lee Community Center, Ax Throwing going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a UMM Kids Obstacle Course running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Morris Memories display in honor of the City’s 150th anniversary, an Escape Room going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse with the History Museum handling registrations for that, and 4H Cow Pie Bingo going from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
wgnradio.com

Team MVP: How to unplug from negative news?

There is always negative news out there. Just turn on the local TV news and you’re bound to hear about a story that is guaranteed to incite some sort of emotion. When you are bombarded every day with negative news what effects can it have on your overall and how can you cover come them? Author, Dr Wayne Pernell explains what you can do to protect your mental and physical health from the stresses of bad news.
MENTAL HEALTH
andrews.edu

Pioneer Grow Groups Open for Registration

Earn co-curricular credit while growing your faith and having fun. Pioneer Memorial Church's small groups are now open for registration! This semester we have over 50 groups, both online and in-person, that fit all kinds of different interests. We have Bible study and prayer groups, art groups, activity groups, support...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
KOLO TV Reno

Pioneer Center to require proof of vaccination

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pioneer Center for Performing Arts is requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative Covid-19 test before watching a performance starting October 1, 2021. ”Because we are an indoor space we want to ensure our public is as safe as possible while...
RENO, NV
coolhunting.com

Alexandre Family Farm Is Pioneering RegenerativeAgriculture

This year, California’s Alexandre Family Farm was named the first dairy in the US to become Certified Regenerative. It took the fourth-generation dairy operators, Stephanie and Blake Alexandre, over three decades to perfect their sustainable farming practices, but their work paid off. With their compost—made on the farm from cow manure, along with other local waste—and pioneering rotational grazing practice, their system restores wetlands, bringing a bounty of wildlife, including the once-endangered Aleutian Geese. As a dairy that manages thousands of cows and acres, Alexandre Family Farm proves that regenerative agriculture is possible on a large scale—and without the help of corporate backing. Find out how the Alexandres are leading a sustainable movement within the agriculture industry and what this entails for the future at Civil Eats.
AGRICULTURE

