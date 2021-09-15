Unplug with a ‘Pioneer Night’

Prairie Pioneer Day will take place Saturday with a whole day of events, primarily at the Stevens County Fairgrounds. A few early exceptions are the 8 a.m. Marv Meyer run, which begins at the Morris Area Elementary School with 7 a.m. registration, and a free 9 a.m. Body Pump class at the RFC. A Medallion Hunt will also be held at 11:30 a.m. at Pomme de Terre Park. Fairground activities kick off at 10 a.m. with the Foodie Fun Run starting at the Lee Community Center, Ax Throwing going on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a UMM Kids Obstacle Course running from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Morris Memories display in honor of the City’s 150th anniversary, an Escape Room going from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Schoolhouse with the History Museum handling registrations for that, and 4H Cow Pie Bingo going from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

STEVENS COUNTY, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO