ESD (Environmental Systems Design, Inc.) announced today the addition of two new members to its leadership team. David Weihing is the new managing director for structural engineering. He brings over 25 years of experience in structural designs for local, national, and international projects and has an exceptional background in operations and business development. ESD is expanding to include structural engineering capabilities as part of its mission to improve society through the built environment.

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO