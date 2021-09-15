Tony Matthews

Tony Kevin Matthews, 62, of Smithville, entered heaven’s gates on the morning of Sept. 12, 2021, at St Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. Tony was born in Walnut Ridge on March 9, 1959, to Thomas Gale and Doris Gay (Nunnally) Matthews. From birth, the most notable thing first recognized by others was his incredible size. Standing 6’8” tall as an adult, he left quite an intimidating first impression on everyone he met. However, those that knew him well would tell you he was really just a big ol’ softy.