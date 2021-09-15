CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why It's Hard To Gauge How Workers' Burnout Is Affecting Patient Care

NPR
 4 days ago

A lot of doctors and nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed. Like many of us, they thought COVID vaccines would get us closer to life as normal. That hasn't happened. What has happened is burnout in the medical profession. Here's NPR's Yuki Noguchi. YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: The desperate and frantic pace...

www.npr.org

