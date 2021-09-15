EKWB Unveil its 1U-Compatible Threadripper CPU Water Block
EK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of a 1U rack compatible high-performance liquid cooling solution designed specifically for AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors. 1U rack compatibility is achieved with G1/8″-threaded side ports that enable a smaller vertical footprint. This is a dedicated enterprise-grade water block that was specifically developed for AMD processors. It features a total of 2 ports. These are located on the side and have a G1/8″ threading to take up as little space as possible.www.eteknix.com
