CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

EKWB Unveil its 1U-Compatible Threadripper CPU Water Block

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEK Water Blocks (EKWB) has announced the launch of a 1U rack compatible high-performance liquid cooling solution designed specifically for AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors. 1U rack compatibility is achieved with G1/8″-threaded side ports that enable a smaller vertical footprint. This is a dedicated enterprise-grade water block that was specifically developed for AMD processors. It features a total of 2 ports. These are located on the side and have a G1/8″ threading to take up as little space as possible.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

Related
eteknix.com

Intel DG2 Slide Leaks – Performance & Budget King GPUs?

It’s been well known for at least two years now that Intel has been planning to enter the world of dedicated gaming graphics card designs. However, catching up to where AMD and Nvidia are currently at has clearly taken some time. Even despite the huge resources at Intel’s disposal. Following...
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Despite High Prices, Complaints Grow Over Poor GPU Quality Control

It is, generally speaking, considered good practice by many enthusiast graphics card owners to replace the thermal pads located on the cooling solution every so often. Put simply, when products are mass-produced, it would be fair to say that the quantity and speed of manufacturing can often take a higher importance than the quality of the application. – Putting scalping and the inflated costs associated with short supplies to one side, however, it would definitely be fair to say that graphics cards have never been more expensive than they are right now. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, there are growing concerns that despite the increase in the price tag, the quality control of GPUs might be worse than ever before!
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

EKWB Partners with Seagate for FireCuda 530 Stock Heatsink

EK Water Blocks (EKWB) have partnered with Seagate to launch the FireCuda 530 solid state drive with a heatsink, offering a minimalist design, anodized-aluminium body, and finely textured micropore surface to improve heat transfer and lower SSD temperatures. Thanks to that, the Seagate FireCuda 530 can run at peak speeds for extended periods of time. This cutting-edge SSD has a Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND memory and achieves speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Cooling#Water Block#Ekwb#Cpu#Threadripper#Hedt#Ihs#Cnc#Ek Pro
eteknix.com

Intel Alder Lake-S DDR5 Performance Figures Leak Online

With DDR5 set to make its debut with the launch of Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors, there is clearly a lot of excitement surrounding just how much better the new memory platform will be. Historically though, whenever we’ve seen a transition of this type made, the initial results are often not too overly encouraging to the casual observer. For example, when benchmarks leaked back in August, the results were not great compared to DDR4 3200.
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

DeepCool Launches Its Premium AK620 High-Performance & Dual-Tower CPU Cooler Featuring Sleek Aesthetics & LGA 1700 Compatibility

DeepCool has officially launched its high-performance & dual-tower CPU cooler, the AK620 which comes with a sleek design and support for current and upcoming socket types. DeepCool AK620 CPU Cooler Launched - High-Performance, Dual-Tower Heatsink With Dual Fans. The DeepCool AK620 is a sleek and stylish CPU cooler that sports...
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

AMD Launch Adrenalin 21.9.1 – Game Ready For Deathloop!

AMD graphics card owners, yes, it’s that time again where you’re likely going to be prompted (or should that be disturbed?) to update to the latest Radeon Adrenalin 21.9.1 drivers just released. – Is it worth it though? Well, following the recent release of Deathloop, if you’re planning on pumping some hours into that title, with game-ready optimisations on hand, it definitely seems to be to your advantage to squeeze every frame you can out of your hardware. Not to mention, of course, a solid handful of fixes and improvements!
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Intel LGA1700 Socket for Alder Lake-S/Raptor Lake-S Leaks Online

With Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors expected to arrive in November, there is clearly not just a lot of excitement surrounding a whole new processor platform but also the official consumer debut of DDR5 memory. As we’ve known for some time, however, the launch of Alder Lake-S would see Intel move away from its current LGA1200 socket over to a new LGA1700 design. However, to date, we’ve been left to somewhat speculate as to what that new socket will actually look like. However, following a report via Videocardz, an image has leaked online that has been reportedly confirmed as what consumers can expect from LGA1700.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
eteknix.com

T-Force Cardea A440 M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB Review

I’ve been doing this job long enough that Barracuda drives and those shiny new 2.5″ SSDs were all the rage for gaming PCs. Of course, we’ve (mostly) moved onto PCIe Gen 3 M.2 drives now, and in recent years, the much faster Gen 4 drives are dominating the performance charts. They haven’t quite gone into mass adoption yet though, as the prices are still relatively high, and while the performance is extremely good, Gen 3 drives are hardly a hindrance for many PC users. However, if money isn’t an issue, but having the absolute best performance is, then here’s the new T-Force Cardea A440!
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

First Cooler Images Revealed for AMD SP5 and AM5 Sockets

It’s still, roughly speaking, around a year to go until AMD is expected to formally confirm the launch (and subsequent release) of its new AM5 socket-based Ryzen 6000 (or Ryzen 7000 depending on the rumours of a generation skip) desktop processors. This will, of course, also see the release of their new and long-overdue additions to their server-based SP5 EYPC line-up. – To date, however, very little information is known about the AM5/SP5 socket other than the fact that it’ll be larger than the AM4 (to accommodate for more pins), and speaking of pins, they will be adopting an LGA design (pins on the motherboard rather than on the CPU itself).
COMPUTERS
hiconsumption.com

Apple Debuts Its iPhone 13 With The Fastest Smartphone CPU On The Planet

Apple has just held its September 2021 Keynote event, and alongside the unveiling of the tech giant’s most capable Pro-spec iPhone ever — and new iPad and Apple Watch models — the company has also revealed a similarly impressive iPhone 13 standard model that’s giving users plenty of reasons to upgrade from the 12th generation.
CELL PHONES
eteknix.com

US Retailer Leaks Intel Alder Lake-S CPU Prices?

Intel’s new 12th-gen Alder Lake-S processors are expected to release this November. While their performance will undoubtedly be a key talking point among the community, it’s hard to deny that many people are more curious about how much they will cost. I mean, let’s face it, Intel does have something of a well-deserved reputation for being (comparatively speaking) rather expensive.
ELECTRONICS
eteknix.com

Samsung Announces its New 24″ S4 Monitor with Integrated Webcam

Samsung has unveiled its latest monitor, the 24-inch Webcam Monitor S4, designed to suit the needs of hybrid workers. With a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphone, the monitor helps users connect and collaborate with ease. With a 2.0-megapixel FHD camera and an infrared camera, the S4 meets the specifications required to join a conference or attend virtual meetings. The pop-up camera is revealed by pushing it down into the monitor to make it spring up, creating a simple and seamless experience when video conferencing and connecting with others virtually.
RETAIL
eteknix.com

be quiet! Unveil its MC1 Cooler for PS5 M.2 SSDs

Be quiet! has announced the launch of its new MC1 M.2 SSD cooler which they say is a perfect match for the brand-new PlayStation 5 SSD expansion capabilities unlocked for all users in the console’s most recent update. – For those running out of storage space on the built-in solid-state drive of the PlayStation 5, Sony has recently released a firmware update that unlocks the M.2 SSD expansion slot, allowing users to add an additional solid-state drive to the console. These drives can run very hot, which could cause SSD throttling, prompting Sony to recommend only using M.2 SSDs with a heatsink.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Samsung Confirms Its 980 Pro NVMe SSD Is Compatible With PS5

The PS5 recently received its big Fall software update that introduced expandable storage, and Samsung this week confirmed that its 980 Pro NVMe SSD is compatible with the console. There’s a fairly short list of requirements for the SSD to work if you want to use it inside of your...
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

AMD Denies its Prioritising GPU Sales to Cryptominers

While certainly not the only factor at play, because, quite frankly, there are a lot of them going on at the moment, the recent boom in Cryptocurrency mining over the last year has definitely placed a strain on the number of graphics cards available for the general gaming consumer to purchase. The problem is though, many consumers see images of industrial-scale operations, with sometimes hundreds if not thousands of GPUs, all grinding away at their hash rates and rightfully question as to how, if I’m struggling to get just one, are they are getting so many.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

China Developed GPU on Par With Nvidia GTX 1080 Tapes Out!

It’s been well-known for more than a few years now that the Chinese government has been rather keen on entering a form of self-sufficiency when it comes to PC hardware products. Simply, they no longer want to rely on companies like AMD, Nvidia, and Intel, so they’ll produce these technologies from their own country. While their processor designs seem to be coming along pretty well, there hasn’t been much news about their graphics card designs.
TECHNOLOGY
International Business Times

New Test Scores Unveil iPhone 13 Pro Unmatched CPU, GPU Performance

Apple announced this year's lineup of its flagship smartphones, which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. While they all house the A15 chip, they have varied GPU performance. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a 5-core GPU, while...
CELL PHONES
eteknix.com

PS5 September Update Unlocks M.2 SSD Storage Expansion for Everyone

Back in late July, Sony unlocked the M.2 SSD expansion storage slot that comes as standard with the PS5 console. While this was certainly great news is having more space to fit your games, the only moderate downside was that the update was only available to those who were signed up for the beta preview version. – Following the official roll-out of the September system update, however, we have some excellent news. As one of the key features of the new OS build, the M.2 SSD expansion slot has now been unlocked for all users!
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Razer Unveils the Huntsman V2 High-Performance Keyboard

Razer has announced the launch of its new Razer Huntsman V2 line, with a suite of upgrades and enhancements to create the fastest, most advanced optical gaming keyboards in the world. The new features include Razer’s 2nd generation Optical Switches, Razer 8k HyperPolling Technology, and Doubleshot PBT keycaps, as well as improved acoustics made in response to player and community feedback.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy