Nvidia GeForce NOW Leak Hints at PlayStation Exclusives Heading to PC

It looks like a lot of PlayStation exclusives could be coming to PC soon. This possibility is revealed in a leak from the GeForce NOW database. We've known for a while that Sony is increasingly turning its attention to PCs. In the future, more PlayStation titles are expected to come to PC as well. Probably no one expected, however, that there will be so many of them. Leak from the GeForce NOW database reveals that even the biggest exclusives of the Japanese manufacturer may appear on PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO