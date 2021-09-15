Nvidia GeForce NOW Leak Hints at PlayStation Exclusives Heading to PC
One of the biggest requests of PC gamers has undoubtedly been for Sony to port more of their PlayStation exclusive titles over to their platform. Now, admittedly, it’s understandable why they wouldn’t want to do this for Microsoft/Xbox, being the direct console competition and all, but there is very little logical reason why they couldn’t do more for the PC community. Put simply, and by and large, we’re not competition, we’re an alternative.www.eteknix.com
