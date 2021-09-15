CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia GeForce NOW Leak Hints at PlayStation Exclusives Heading to PC

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest requests of PC gamers has undoubtedly been for Sony to port more of their PlayStation exclusive titles over to their platform. Now, admittedly, it’s understandable why they wouldn’t want to do this for Microsoft/Xbox, being the direct console competition and all, but there is very little logical reason why they couldn’t do more for the PC community. Put simply, and by and large, we’re not competition, we’re an alternative.

www.eteknix.com

gamingideology.com

Playstation News: NVIDIA Spotlights GeForce Partners at COMPUTEX

Highlighting deep support from a flourishing roster of GeForce partners, NVIDIA’s Jeff Fisher delivered a virtual keynote at COMPUTEX 2021 in Taipei Tuesday. Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA’s GeForce business, announced a pair of powerful new gaming GPUs — the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti — and detailed the fast-growing adoption of NVIDIA RTX technologies.
COMPUTERS
bit-tech.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB appears to have shipped

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was launched back at Computex this summer. It was billed as the Nvidia's 'Gaming Flagship' at the time, despite being a rung below the top-end consumer card – the RTX 3090. However, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's memory quota of 12GB still seemed somewhat stingy, when much less powerful GPUs from Nvidia and other brands offering similar or larger buffers. People were left wondering what happened to the widely rumoured RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB VRAM…
COMPUTERS
gamingbolt.com

Tales of Arise is Out Now for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Bandai Namco’s Tales franchise has always been one of the more prominent JRPG franchises of all time, but with Tales of Arise, it’s shooting higher than ever, and looking to deliver the biggest and most ambitious Tales game to date. Fans have, of course, been quite excited to get their hands on it, and now, you finally can.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Nvidia says PC leak is real, but the listings are "speculative"

Update: Nvidia says a leak containing entries for God of War PC, Gears 6, and a Super Mario Bros PC port is real, but "speculative." In a statement to Wccftech, the hardware provider said that is was "aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation not an announcement of any game."
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Nvidia Responds to Recent GeForce NOW Data Leak and Explains List of Titles

Nvidia addressed yesterday's leak of GeForce NOW data. According to the company, the presence of particular games in the database does not mean that they will actually be announced. Yesterday, news of a big leak from the GeForce NOW database circulated the web. It suggested that a number of Sony...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Nvidia responds to huge data-mined PC game list a day after its leak

Nvidia has acknowledged the existence of a leaked list of games that came from its GeForce NOW service. The leak, which became public yesterday, blew players away with its huge list of supposed upcoming PC games. The list included titles that have already been confirmed, like the upcoming Alan Wake remake. But it also featured a variety of unannounced tidbits, including “Bioshock 2022,” several Grand Theft Auto remakes, and PC ports of first-person Sony games like God of War and Demon’s Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

God Of War Discovered in NVIDIA GeForce Now Database

God Of War has been discovered in the NVIDIA GeForce Now database, hinting at a future PC release of the fourth main entry in the series by Sony Santa Monica. Ighor July has managed to access the GeForce NOW database via a specific procedure, making some very interesting discoveries. Alongside games that have not been announced for the GeForce Now service, such as Mafia: Definitive Edition, Ighor July also found a database entry for God of War, which is available on Steam, according to this database entry.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA Downplays Massive GeForce NOW Game Database Leak As Pure Speculation

Is the PlayStation exclusive God of War definitely headed to PC? For a brief moment, it seemed as though a GeForce NOW database leak essentially confirmed it would be headed to another platform, but not so fast—according to NVIDIA, yes, the leak is legitimate, but no, the games listed are not necessarily bound for the PC after all.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Nvidia plays down rumors after accidentally ‘leaking’ GTA remasters & God of War on PC

Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service revealed a series of upcoming PC releases earlier this week – but the company has moved to note that the titles are not confirmed. Following a data mine earlier this week that revealed the likes of a Grand Theft Auto trilogy and God of War PC port, Nvidia has assured excited fans that the list itself is entirely “speculative”.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Nvidia does damage control for GeForce Now database leak

Nvidia suffered a major GeForce Now database hack yesterday. The cyber-attack that was on everyone's lips and many a news feed resulted in a substantial list of games PC players could expect ported to their platform of choice finding its way onto the Internet. However, one leaked list of games does not an official announcement make and so far we've had no wind of one materializing any time soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

God of War and Ghost of Tsushima on PC? PlayStation Hits in GeForce NOW Database [UPDATED]

It looks like a lot of PlayStation exclusives could be coming to PC soon. This possibility is revealed in a leak from the GeForce NOW database. We've known for a while that Sony is increasingly turning its attention to PCs. In the future, more PlayStation titles are expected to come to PC as well. Probably no one expected, however, that there will be so many of them. Leak from the GeForce NOW database reveals that even the biggest exclusives of the Japanese manufacturer may appear on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nvidia leak may reveal unannounced games, including God of War for PC

If you made an Nvidia GeForce Now server spit out a confidential list of thousands of games, some never-before-seen, would you think they were legit? Fake? Somewhere in between? That’s not a rhetorical question, because developer Ighor July has found such a list — including games like the PlayStation exclusive God of War seemingly coming to Windows PC via Steam. If you’d like to scan it yourself, SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik published a version to GitHub, too.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Deathloop GeForce Now - What to Know About Nvidia GeForce Now Support

Deathloop is one of the first games that signals an increase in terms of system requirements, a natural step with the launch of a new console generation. But with how difficult upgrading our PCs can be nowadays, plenty of players are turning towards cloud streaming technology and wondering if Arkane's latest game launches with Nvidia GeForce Now support.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Gears 6 and unannounced Xbox Game Studios projects outed via NVIDIA GeForce Now database

Contents of an internal NVIDIA database surfaced online on Sept. 13, including references to various upcoming projects from third-party video game publishers. Gears 6 and other forthcoming projects from Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios are among those named, including a project dubbed Oxide. Oxide refers to an upcoming strategy/simulation game published...
VIDEO GAMES

