LONGVIEW — A funeral mass for Jonilea T. Rankin, will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited from 6-6:30 p.m. Friday, September 17th, 2021 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation after the rosary from 6:30 PM - 8:00 p.m..Jonilea was born on May 21, 1936 in Kolin, Louisiana and died on September 10, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.