Trisha Kay Johnston Patterson, 52, of Owensboro, passed away September 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 30, 1968, to Paul Johnston and the late Cheryl Hill. Trish graduated from Daviess County High School in 1986, and went on to work at Owensboro Grain, WaxWorks, Kentron, and was a licensed welder for Dana Electric.

