The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to RAF Brize Norton to meet military personnel who helped evacuate Afghan from their home country following the Taliban’s takeover.Kate Middleton heard of the emotional toll that Operation Pitting had on those involved. The operation saw more than 15,000 people airlifted out of Kabul during August in a state of “desperation” and “confusion”.Thousands of Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applicants and their dependents were among those evacuated.While speaking to a group of personnel, Kate commented on how some of the rescue flights included “babies, tiny babies”, and thanked all those involved in the...

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO